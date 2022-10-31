Maritime Data Cluster launched to accelerate the green smart port revolution

A group of leading international ports are collaborating through the UK’s 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub to launch a Maritime Data Cluster aimed at accelerating the green smart port revolution.

The first of its kind, the Maritime Data Cluster has been created to facilitate sharing of non-commercial data between ports to achieve collective, workable solutions for the industry in areas such as health and safety, clean energy, decarbonisation, cyber security and asset management. The collaboration builds on the themes of the recent Maritime Innovation Week hosted by the 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub in June.

The 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub has created a strategic partnership with the National Innovation Centre for Data (NICD) to develop the cluster and provide guidance on elements including GDPR, data platforms, data security and methods of sharing. Founding members include Port of Tyne, ABP, the Bristol Port Company, Poole, Shoreham, Belfast, Aberdeen, Amsterdam and Forth Ports, with more expected to join over time.

Dr Jo North, Technology & Transformation Director at Port of Tyne commented: “The Maritime Data Cluster is a really exciting project that will see progressive, likeminded ports working together in a maritime data sharing discussion around non-commercial data. It’s great to have so many players from the industry collaborating to push the industry forward and make tangible improvements for all.”

John Chaplin, Director of External Affairs & Special Projects at The Bristol Port Company commented: “Ports are facing a multitude of common challenges, from the rising cost of energy to maintaining a safe working environment; from embracing digital technology to efficient utilisation of cargo handling equipment. With collaboration and data sharing Ports can benefit and The Bristol Port Company is delighted to actively participate in this significant initiative led by our colleagues at the Port of Tyne”

Port and maritime partners interested in participating in the Maritime Data Cluster should contact Ian Blake, Head of Innovation & Technology at innovationhub@portoftyne.co.uk