Maritime Transport IT Director to outline Power Of Data at Microlise Transport Conference

One of the UK’s leading multimodal and container transport companies, Maritime Transport, will discuss how the company has fuelled growth and operational efficiency through the use of data, when James Andrews, IT Director, speaks at the Microlise Transport Conference, taking place on the 20th May at The Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Privately owned, Maritime Transport has grown from a container transport haulier into a fully multimodal logistics company, with a network of 33 sites across the UK, including a number of rail terminals, following their recent launch of Maritime Intermodal. The company prides itself on its use of cutting-edge technology and practical use of data insights to power its unique and flexible operations across both road and rail.

Since joining Maritime in 2008, James Andrews has worked across a number of areas of the business, including contract management, operations and fleet and system development. He has been involved in a number of key projects and has delivered system improvements across a number of key areas.

Now as a member of Maritime’s Board of Management, James plays a key role in the future development of the business, and in particular the technology behind driving it forward.

“At Maritime we utilise all available data and information to drive strategic and tactical decision-making,” commented Andrews. “With a fleet of over 1,600 vehicles, we generate huge amounts of vehicle and driver data, and we utilise this in practical ways to ensure we are running an efficient and safe fleet that delivers an outstanding customer experience.

“As a regular attendee at the Microlise Transport Conference, I look forward to sharing details of our approach and the successes it has brought to the business. The conference is the key event of its kind in the industry, and we’re delighted to feature within, what will once again be, an outstanding agenda.”

The Microlise Transport Conference is a free-to-attend one-day conference, held at the centrally located Ricoh Arena in Coventry. Delegates will have access to an agenda featuring industry leaders and subject-matter experts, as well as four supporting workshop programmes and an expanded exhibition area.

“As a long-time partner of Maritime, we have always been impressed with how the business focuses on utilising all available information, sometimes in simple and practical ways, but often with great innovation and creativity,” said Nadeem Raza, Chief Executive Officer of Microlise. “James Andrews has been a key part of Maritime’s success, and we look forward to him addressing the conference to share details of the company’s approach and philosophy, which has stood them in such good stead over many years.”

Free to attend, registration for the Microlise Transport Conference is now open. Visit the conference website at www.microliseconference.com for more information, and to secure your place.