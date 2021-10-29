Mark Lee Transport leaps at TPN opportunity

The Pallet Network (TPN) has signed established West Yorkshire haulier Mark Lee Transport whose directors were looking for an additional service to complement their blue-chip haulage business.

The Bradford-based company specifically approached TPN, having heard from industry contacts with

multi-network experience that TPN was ‘always the preferred option’, says owner and MD Mark Lee.

“We know that TPN can do what it says it will do,” says Lee. “That’s important to us because we promise

a high service level to our clients and always expect to meet it.”

Lee has now opened a new site at Stalybridge, with 16,000 sq ft of warehousing. He says the location was

chosen for its excellent motorway access which will make trunking much more efficient.

He is looking to expand his fleet, which currently numbers 35 vehicles between 18-tonnes and 44-tonnes.

The company has already allocated some vehicles for TPN work, and may extend to smaller vehicles for

collection and delivery purposes.

TPN has a first class on-boarding service which takes new Partners through extensive training and

support in everything from operations to sales for some weeks before their operations go live.

TPN MD Mark Kendall says: “Our mission is to help our Partners succeed. That begins long before their

official start date so that we can set them up for success. This is important for service levels, it’s a proof

of our commitment to the Partner and it’s very motivating for a new team to be so good out of the gate.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mark Lee Transport to TPN and have every confidence it will be a strong,

successful relationship.”