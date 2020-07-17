Mason Bros appointed as Mecalac dealer for South and Central Wales

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has appointed Mason Bros to its national dealer network. From two sites in Lampeter Velfrey and Bridgend, the family-owned firm will be responsible for distributing Mecalac’s acclaimed compact equipment portfolio across South and Central Wales.

Founded in 1952, Mason Bros specialises in the sales and servicing of new and used construction machinery. The business prides itself on product expertise, market knowledge and providing exceptional customer service. With state-of-the-art workshop facilities and experienced technicians, Mason Bros guarantees the highest levels of support to customers nationwide.

Paul Macpherson, Commercial Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “With almost seventy years’ experience in the industry and a well-established regional reputation, Mason Bros will prove a valuable addition to our national network. The partnership will provide increased access to our latest portfolio for construction professionals across Wales, alongside trusted servicing support.”

Jack Mason, Sales Manager at Mason Bros, added: “Mecalac is a world-leader in compact construction equipment, combining stylish design with class-leading performance. We look forward to catering for the growing local demand for Mecalac’s products and playing a key role in driving strong market penetration over the coming months.”

A global leader in the design and manufacture of compact construction equipment, Mecalac boasts a comprehensive portfolio of site dumpers, backhoe loaders, compaction rollers, excavators and wheel loaders. The latest Stage V-compliant models feature a number of highly innovative technologies and capabilities to revolutionise on-site efficiencies and operator performance.

For more information about Mecalac’s latest range, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mecalac.com/en.