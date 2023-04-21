MasterMover Wins Prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation 2023

MasterMover, the world-leading manufacturer of electric tug solutions, has been announced as a winner of the King’s Award for Enterprise in the category of Innovation.The King’s Award for Enterprise – now in its 57th year – is a highly prestigious award for UK businesses and recognises those that have demonstrated outstanding innovation in their field. MasterMover is one of only 47 UK organisations to be recognised with an award for Innovation in 2023.

The award represents a significant achievement for MasterMover. Having previously won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade, in 2021, recognition in the Innovation category demonstrates the success of MasterMover’s growth, its commitment to British manufacturing and the organisation’s contribution to driving safe and efficient material handling best practice around the world.

MasterMover secured the Innovation award as a result of its pioneering work in the development of electric tug technology, with the creation of its patented MultiLink system that allows multiple electric tugs to work together under the control of a single operator – by remote control – to move even the heaviest and largest of loads.

MultiLink was developed as part of the MasterMover PowerSteered range of electric tugs. Initially created to support a leading wind turbine blade manufacturer in the UK, and now sold globally, MultiLink technology enables multiple electric tugs to deliver synchronous movements of the heaviest loads. Along with combining the performance of multiple electric tugs, MultiLink also enables total freedom of movement, allowing loads to be moved sideways, rotated, or navigated around a defined point.

The company’s range of electric tugs is designed to help businesses move heavy loads with ease, reducing the need for manual handling, improving workplace safety and maximising operational efficiency.

MasterMover focuses on innovation to provide the widest range of electric tug and tow products on the market and is focused on continuously innovating its range. In addition to MultiLink technology, specialist solutions include pedestrian operated, remotely controlled and fully Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) options.

“We are delighted to have been recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise in the category of Innovation. This is a testament to the dedication of our team and our unrelenting focus on innovation and engineering,” commented James Jones, Partner & Director at MasterMover.

“At MasterMover, we’re committed to driving innovation in the material handling industry. Our electric tugs are designed to help businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance workplace safety. Building on our successful pedestrian operated electric tugs and track record for engineering has seen us bring new future-proofed solutions to the market, including our innovative PowerSteered range, MultiLink technology and fully autonomous AGV solutions.

“We are proud to have received this recognition from the King’s Awards Office, and we look forward to continuing our work to empower organisations to move products, equipment and materials, in a safe, controlled and efficient way.”

