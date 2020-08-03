Matthew Kibble Transport expands with new SDC fleet for Pallet Track operation

East Lancashire based Matthew Kibble Transport, has taken delivery of 10 new EN-XL rated SDC curtainsiders. The brand-new fleet will join Matthew Kibble’s general haulage and Pallet-Track operations, providing overnight-palletised freight, as well as specialist delivery services for multi-drop and oversized goods.

Constructed to EN 12642 XL quality and safety standard, with a premium component specification, the new trailers have been fitted with a tuck away tail-lift to facilitate deliveries at locations without a fork-lift truck. Other features on the SDC Curtainsiders include BPW Eco-Plus axles, Haldex generation 3 braking with roll stability, full LED lighting, and a tracking system for vehicle optimisation.

Company Chairman, Matthew Kibble said: “I am very pleased to welcome our latest batch of new SDC Curtainsiders in response to increasing demand for our transport services. We have been working with SDC since 2003 and in that time, they have been a very reliable partner, their trailers are built to a very high standard with close attention to detail and they have served our business operations very well. Through ongoing investment in our state-of-the-art fleet, our people, information technology, and materials handling equipment, Matthew Kibble Transport offers a fully structured service that is second to none, and our goal is to continue to advance and improve our customer offering.”

Matthew Kibble Transport has grown significantly since the company’s inception in 1999. Operating from a 4-acre site in Nelson, East Lancashire, the company has gone from strength to strength, acquiring assets from Preston’s Fuel and Haulage in 2005, purchasing Shakespeare Transport in 2015 and Full Force Logistics in 2018.

Today the operator runs a modern fleet of Curtainsider, Double deck, Boxvan, Flatbed, Low loader, and rigid trailers, fulfilling orders from a single pallet to multiple loads, 7 days a week. All freight is electronically scanned and tracked to ensure a smooth and efficient operation, a cutting-edge service that has led the haulier to become one of the leading names on the UK transport network.

Paul Bratton, SDC’s Group President, said “I am delighted that Matthew Kibble Transport has chosen SDC Trailers again for their expanding transport operations, and I wish them every success in the future as they continue to develop their network and service offering. Our Curtainsider range has been trusted by the leading operators for over 42 years and our repeat customers are testimony to the quality build and longevity of our trailers. Our engineers worked to achieve a high specification tailored to Matthew Kibble’s operations, in conjunction with SDC’s maximum trailer performance principle.”