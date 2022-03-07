Mayor of London must work with industry on capital’s future road schemes, urges Logistics UK

Following the recent announcement made by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, on his updated plans for road schemes in the capital, Logistics UK’s Head of Policy – South, Natalie Chapman, comments:

“Logistics UK looks forward to working with the Mayor of London and Transport for London (TfL) on the details of its expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone. We are encouraged that the Clean Air Charge and Greater London Boundary Charge are not being pursued as these would have been unlikely to have delivered the desired air quality results. Improved air quality is crucial for all those living and working in London but the practical solutions which are to be implemented must recognise the

essential role logistics vehicles play across the capital.”

The Mayor of London’s announcement also looks to long-term solutions such as smart road user charging. Ms Chapman continues: “Logistics UK is urging both the Mayor and TfL to work with the logistics industry to ensure a proportionate and joined up approach to road user charging. It is encouraging that long-term solutions are being sought and the idea of a simpler, clearer scheme to replace the capital’s various road user charges could make implementation easier for those responsible for keeping the capital supplied with everything that its businesses and residents need. Any London-specific road charging scheme must be flexible and adapt to the possible introduction of any future national road charging schemes to avoid fragmentation of regulations.”

