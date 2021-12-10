Mecalac announces new UK excavator dealer

Mecalac has announced the appointment of a new dealer to its UK and Ireland distribution network. Headquartered in Stanton under Bardon, Leicestershire, Cooks Midlands Ltd (Cooks) will be responsible for retailing Mecalac’s globally-acclaimed excavator portfolio across the East Midlands.

Alongside new product sales, Cooks will deliver service agreements and aftersales. Renowned for extensive product knowledge, unrivalled sector experience and unbeatable on-site support, the team is trusted by countless construction professionals across the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Royse, Head of Sales at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “As a global leader in the compact equipment marketplace, further developing our distributor network is a key corporate goal. Alongside increasing access to our latest range of innovative excavator models, this strategy aims to broaden our national service and maintenance reach.

“With considerable pedigree in the market, we look forward to working with Cooks to drive widespread brand awareness and build strong bonds with excavator operators across the East Midlands.”

Darren Cook, Managing Director at Cooks Midlands Ltd, added: “Mecalac’s unique excavator range is innovative, productive and developed to set the standards in both performance and capability. There is growing demand for the latest models across the midlands, especially when it comes to forestry, agriculture and groundworks applications, so we’re confident that Mecalac’s portfolio will be well-received by owner-operators, site managers and rental firms alike.

“With a range renowned for performance, capability, flexibility and reliability, we’re looking forward to joining the Mecalac network and introducing more customers to the globally-acclaimed brand.”

For more information about Mecalac, visit www.mecalac.com/en. For more information about Cooks Midlands Ltd, or to discuss your equipment requirements, visit www.cooksmidlands.co.uk.