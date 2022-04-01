Mecalac appoints new UK General Manager

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has announced the appointment of Heath Davies as General Manager. Joining the business with immediate effect, Heath’s appointment demonstrates Mecalac’s commitment to development, investment and continued global growth.

With significant experience in operations management, continuous improvement and programme direction roles, Heath brings unparalleled insight from time spent at companies including Jaguar Land Rover, Radical Sports Cars, Timet UK and Trelleborg AB. Prior to joining the Mecalac team, he was Transformation Program Manager at FTSE 100 aerospace business Meggitt.

In his new role, Heath will be responsible for leading Mecalac’s Coventry manufacturing operations, further increasing the company’s UK market share, driving an uplift in profitability and perfecting the customer experience for construction professionals nationwide.

His appointment comes at an exciting time for Mecalac. Thanks to continued investment in people, technology and world-leading R&D, the company has recently released a number of pioneering new products – including the award-winning 3.5MDX cabbed site dumper and a comprehensive new range of excavators designed for the rail industry. Already proving popular with operators around the world, Mecalac is already hinting at further announcements later in 2022.

Eric Lepine, Chief of Operations for Mecalac Groupe, commented: “With significant experience, both in the UK and internationally, we’re looking forward to welcoming Heath on board. His expertise in the deployment of industrial tools such as Lean, Kaizen and SMED has driven highly positive results for numerous companies.

“As we continue to focus on our strategic ambition of driving continued global growth, investing in new products, technologies and quality improvements across our product portfolio will prove key. Heath’s experience will help us take the business to the next level.”

Commenting on his appointment, Heath added: “Mecalac is a brand renowned across the world for delivering exceptional product quality, pioneering design and an unwavering commitment to innovation. I’m looking forward to joining the talented team at such an important time – both for the business and the compact equipment market as a whole.

“Having spent more than 35 years working with companies in the UK and further afield, I intend to bring this insight and expertise to Mecalac. With significant demand in the construction sector for high-quality equipment, I see great potential in Mecalac’s product portfolio and aim to establish a strategic plan to drive an even stronger market position.”

For more information about Mecalac, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mecalac.com/en.