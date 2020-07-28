Mecalac Construction Equipment UK appoints new General Manager

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has announced the appointment of Juergen Kreienbaum as General Manager. Joining the business with immediate effect, his appointment demonstrates Mecalac’s commitment to continued global growth.

With significant board-level experience from positions around the world – including Russia, the Netherlands, USA, India and Norway – Juergen is an expert in change management and business growth. Leading the company’s Coventry operations, he will play an instrumental role in driving profitability and increasing market share.

Prior to joining Mecalac, Juergen founded leadership consultancy Kooperationsgemeinschaft Ostendorp & Kreienbaum. This was preceded by time spent as Managing Director of IMI Hydronic Engineering and Managing Director of JCB Vibromax GmbH. Throughout an illustrious career, Juergen has also held senior-level roles at Deutz-Fahr, John Deere and Kverneland Group.

His ‘lead from the front’ style of leadership has seen businesses benefit from improvements in productivity, profits and employee satisfaction. Juergen’s work establishing a presence in highly competitive markets, understanding customers and focussing on product support were all key factors in his appointment.

Paul Macpherson, Commercial Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “We are delighted to finally announce Juergen’s appointment. He brings substantial experience from senior international roles with some of the world’s most successful construction and agricultural machinery brands, as well as offering significant consulting expertise. His role as General Manager will be central to our success in the coming years, as we focus on our strategic ambition of driving continued global growth with investment in continuous quality improvements, as well as new and innovative products that will delight our customers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Juergen added: “During my career I have worked with many different global brands, but Mecalac certainly brings something special to the table. The company’s dedication to innovation, quality, capability and versatility means that its products are truly class-leading and its brand is hugely respected across the globe.

“There is significant demand in the construction sector for high-quality equipment. I see great potential in Mecalac’s product portfolio and aim to establish and implement a strategic plan that secures an ever-stronger market position.”

For more information about Mecalac, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mecalac.com/en.