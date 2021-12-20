Mecalac to showcase 3.5MDX at the 2022 Executive Hire Show

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK will showcase its class-leading 3.5MDX cabbed site dumper at the 2022 Executive Hire Show. The Mecalac team will be located on Stand H22 throughout the event, which takes place at the CBS Arena in Coventry between 9-10 February.

Combining stylish design with state-of-the-art operator technology, Mecalac’s 3.5MDX cabbed site dumper sets the standards in performance, safety and practicality. Powered by a Stage V-compliant Kubota D1803 1.8L turbocharged 3-cylinder diesel engine, operators benefit from 50hp at 2,700rpm and a peak torque of 150.5Nm at 1,600rpm.

Available in either swivel tip skip with 180° rotation or front tip skip variants, the new model is designed with an articulated and oscillating chassis to ensure excellent manoeuvrability and off-road capability. With high and low range gearing used for both forward and reverse, as well as permanent four-wheel drive, the 3.5MDX delivers torque on demand.

With an operating weight of just 2,990kg, length of 3.8m, width of 1.9m and height of 2.8m, the innovative model is both highly compact and highly manoeuvrable. While safety-critical features have been incorporated into its overall design, the dumper also features Shield – Mecalac’s comprehensive package of safety-critical operator features – as standard.

Alongside the pioneering 3.5MDX, Mecalac will also showcase its highly-acclaimed 6MDX cabbed site dumper, TA1EH ROPS site dumper and MBR-71 single drum pedestrian roller.

Mark Royse, Head of Sales at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “As a leading event in the construction calendar, the Executive Hire Show provides an excellent platform to showcase some of our ‘rental favourites’ to key decision makers. While a new addition to our product range, the 3.5MDX is already receiving positive reviews from construction professionals worldwide.

“We’re also looking forward to sharing our other latest developments with visitors to the show and their suitability for the equipment hire market.”

For more information about Mecalac, or the company’s innovative portfolio of compact construction equipment, visit www.mecalac.com/en, or meet the team at the 2022 Executive Hire Show.