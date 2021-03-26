Mecalac unveils all-new TLB880 backhoe loader

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has launched a new product addition to its backhoe loader portfolio – the TLB880. Combining impressive power, efficiency and capability with heavy-duty design and exceptional build quality, the state-of-the-art model is perfect for small companies and rental fleets alike.

Available now through approved dealers nationwide, the TLB880 completes Mecalac’s world-renowned backhoe range, joining the TLB870, TLB890 and TLB990.

Powered by a Stage V-compliant Perkins 904 turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine, the TLB880 delivers 100hp (74.5kW) at 2,200rpm and 317 lb.ft (430Nm) of torque at 1,500rpm. Paired with a choice of either four-speed synchro shuttle transmission or servo power synchro powershift gearbox, the new model offers fast and effortless roading speeds of up to 24mph (40km/h).

To ensure fast cycle times and precise actuation, the TLB880 adopts Mecalac’s proven closed-centre hydraulics system, delivering a maximum flow rate of 143L/min and operating pressure of 250bar. Combined with ergonomic controls for comfortable operation, the innovative hydraulic system makes the TLB880 a powerhouse of productivity.

Bringing class-leading performance to the worksite, the TLB880 achieves a dig depth of 4,401mm (5,744mm deep dig dipper), dipper reach of 5,725mm (6,995mm deep dig dipper), dipper tearout force of 42kN and bucket tearout force of up to 69kN. This ensures maximum efficiencies for the operator and makes the backhoe suitable for a wide variety of applications, including civil engineering, highway maintenance, utilities and agriculture.

Like all Mecalac equipment, safety has been considered a top priority in the design and development of the TLB880. Alongside the cab conforming to ROPS and FOPS ISO 3471/3449, the new model guarantees exceptional visibility, boasts front and rear LED worklights as standard, features a mechanical transport lock and can be fitted with a reverse warning alarm.

A fully-tilting engine hood allows for easy service access, while a lockable side-mounted toolbox means you’re perfectly prepared for daily maintenance checks. Alongside standard fittings, operators can specify an extensive range of optional attachments including a variety of buckets, pallet forks and more!

For more information about the Mecalac TLB880, or other models in the company’s backhoe loader portfolio, visit https://www.mecalac.com/en/products/backhoe-loaders.html.