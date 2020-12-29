Mecalac unveils new transmission for MCR crawler skid excavators

The Mecalac 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR tracked skid excavators are now equipped with ‘Speed Control’ travel management system as standard. This all-new feature allows the operator to set a maximum travel speed – regardless of engine speed.

With 20 speeds available, the transmission essentially acts as a limiter, making it easy to drive at very low speeds for applications such as mowing or planing. This enables operators to concentrate on the task in hand and prioritise safety.

This technology evolution forms part of Mecalac’s ongoing commitment to simplifying the lives of users without compromising on performance. For further information see: Speed Control Video & MCR range.

