Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK mourns Managing Director Wolfgang Theissen

Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK is saddened to announce that Wolfgang Theissen passed away on Tuesday 7 September 2021 at the age of 56.

Wolfgang, who joined Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK as Managing Director in August 2020, was a visionary and focused leader, a wonderful ambassador for the company, and a much-respected colleague.

He brought his infectious enthusiasm and positive attitude to Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK, its dealers and its customers. In just 12 months, Wolfgang kick-started a transformation within the company, laying the foundation for future success which the team is committed to honouring in his memory.

A stalwart of Daimler for over 30 years, Wolfgang joined the company in Stuttgart in 1991. He began on the training programme for Commercial Vehicles, before working in finance and controlling, and then settling into a series of Head of Sales roles. His next step was moving into procurement, and one of his major responsibilities was buying parts for Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, plus purchasing and logistics for Freightliner trucks.

After spending four years with Daimler Trucks North America in Portland, Oregon as Head of Procurement, he returned to Stuttgart in 2010, working as Head of Sales for Europe, and later on as Head of Sales for Europe and the Overseas region. In all these roles, Wolfgang promoted close collaboration between individual markets and the headquarters, and he set the groundwork for future market success with his experience.

Commenting on this tragic news, Head of Global Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Andreas von Wallfeld, said: “Myself and the Senior Management Team of Mercedes-Benz Trucks is deeply shocked. Wolfgang’s early death is a great loss to all of us. At this difficult time, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Wolfgang’s family; his wife Nicole and his daughter Jil. We wish them much strength and confidence.”

