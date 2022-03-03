ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
YANMAR Engines new 5 year warranty
ZEBRA - One unified software platform. Endless and easy upgradeability
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
Messe Frankfurt suspends events in Russia

Messe Frankfurt suspends events in Russia

MHWmagazine 5 hours ago World

The Russian invasion of Ukraine poses an unprecedented threat to peaceful coexistence in Europe. Messe Frankfurt supports all sanction measures taken by the Federal Government. Against this backdrop, the Messe Frankfurt Board of Management decided to suspend events of its subsidiary Messe Frankfurt RUS until further notice.
www.messefrankfurt.com

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

BEUMER Group Codept start-up continues to grow consistently

BEUMER Group: Codept start-up continues to grow consistently

Things continue to move forward With just a single connection, Codept’s logistics platform enables the …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape