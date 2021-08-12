Metal contamination solutions at Interplas

Efficient and proven methods of removing metal during plastics manufacture or recycling is showcased on Bunting’s ‘Protect, Prevent & Purify’ stand (H11) at the Interplas plastics exhibition (28th to 30th September, NEC, Birmingham, UK).

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators for the plastics and recycling industries. The Bunting European manufacturing facilities are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

Interplas is the UK’s leading plastics industry event and an exciting showcase for the manufacturing processes, technologies, and services essential to the plastics sector.

Metal contamination damages process equipment and product quality. Optimum separation commonly involves multiple stages of separation and detection. With the focus on Protect, Prevent and Purify, Bunting’s stand at Interplas showcases examples of high-intensity magnetic separators and high-sensitivity metal detectors. These protect processing equipment from metal damage, prevent metal contamination related problems, whilst also cleansing primary and recycled plastic raw materials, beads and pellets of metal.

New technology, such as Bunting’s revolutionary ElectroStatic Separator, provides the key to expanding the recycling of plastic. The separator enables the segregation of small non-ferrous metals, such as flakes of aluminium.

The patented ultra-high-intensity HISC Magnetic Separation Conveyor removes even the weakest magnetically susceptible materials from plastic during the recycling process. This includes problematic abraded stainless-steel, which severely damages granulator and shredder blades.

Magnetic separators on show on Bunting’s stand include the industry-standard FF Drawer Filter Magnet, Plate Magnets, and a Pneumatic Inline Magnet. Another industry standard, the quickTRON Metal Detector, identifies and automatically rejects both ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

“Interplas provides the ideal platform to restart industry events for the plastics sector,” said Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director. “Bunting has a rich history in solving metal contamination problems for the industry. Interplas provides us with the ideal opportunity to talk with producers and processors, resolve metal separation issues and introduce new technology.”

www.bunting-redditch.com