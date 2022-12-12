MHW Magazine TALKS with Nilesh Mistry, Commercial Director at Health and Safety experts McCue

McCue works across multiple industries, supplying world leading health and safety products such as safety barriers, column guards and rack protection.

The company’s innovative products are made from flexible polyethylene that is strong and resilient and able to absorb vehicle impacts without maintenance requirements.

Here, Commercial Director, Nilesh Mistry talks about company, the products and the overall ethos of McCue.

In a nutshell, what does McCue do what are your best-known products/solutions/services?

McCue started off in the retail sector protecting expensive assets from damage and segregating people from traffic using our bollards. As the business has evolved, we moved into the warehouse space, becoming safety specialists. The McCue brand is well-known and I would say that our bumper products which we have been selling for over 20 years are our most recognised across various industry sectors.

Which industry sectors are your customers in and which ones are growing fastest?

McCue services the retail, industrial and commercial sectors. Retail went through a bit of a boom between 2008 and 2013 and we are now seeing this in the industrial sector, supporting the expansion in warehouse space.

What recent product innovations can you tell us about?

We launched our Crash Core bollard a few years ago, where a customer was facing a safety pressing business need. This customer was having cars accidently drive through their front structure causing huge damage which could lead to possible fatalities. We were asked to develop a safety bollard that could stop vehicles at a certain mass and travelling at specific velocities. Today we have many customers who specify our crash core bollards, which are certified by ASTM standards and independently third party tested. We have also developed a full suite of trolley, cycle and smoking shelters that are all modular and are ready to supply to the UK market.

What are the major trends and developments affecting your industry and your customers, and how are you responding?

There’s been a shift back to bricks and mortar from on-line sales. Sustainability and environmental goals are taking more precedence – and we’re adopting this into our product innovation. Plus, quite simply, businesses are on tighter budgets – evaluating the right solutions and being consultative has never been more important.

How does business in 2022 compare to previous years? What’s your strategy for succeeding in the current wallet-tightening climate?

As mentioned, the decline in online sales has been reflected in an upsurge in bricks and mortar, which had a huge amount of growth between 2020 and 2021. We’ve seen good growth with new customers, especially in the discount sector. Understanding our customers’ most pressing business needs are critical – and this sometimes means we don’t necessarily utilise our current suite of products. We want to innovate and develop the right solutions for our customers.

Can you tell us about any areas where you’re currently making technical advances eg safety, sustainability, environment?

Many of our products are already recycled and recyclable and we continue to find innovative ways to develop solutions that meet this criteria. We will be launching our v3 Industrial Safety Barrier range in 2023 which is another huge step forward in protecting people and assets. They are fully tested and we are excited to see these performing in the market place. Customers are already excited about them.

Are you investing in staff training and skills development?

People are our greatest asset, and we are continually looking for ways to invest in people. Our moto is to be a “Joy to work for and a pleasure to buy from” and this can only happen by inspiring our colleagues. We have an open culture where everyone understands how the business is performing and the direction that we are heading in.

Are you taking part in any major trade shows? Can you tell us what you’ll be exhibiting there?

We have two trade shows where we will be exhibiting. Euroshop in Düsseldorf from 26.02.23 – 02.03.23 and LogiMAT in Stuttgart from 25.04.23 – 27.04.23. These are two major events in the calendar for us to reconnect with our customers post Covid. I hope your readers will come and see us on stand.

https://www.mccue.com/uk