Michael Bouton appointed Managing Director International, Whistl

Whistl, the UKs leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, contact centres, mail and parcels has promoted Michael Boulton to Managing Director International.

Michael has been with Whistl for six years in various sales and development roles and over last few years has been part of the team driving the company’s international growth and capabilities.

Most recently Michael developed and launched Whistl’s import customs clearance solutions to seamlessly manage the import of items to final delivery to the end recipient.

Whistl offers a range of import and export international services for business mail and parcel deliveries. It is also experiencing significant international growth from its ongoing investment in full-service e-commerce fulfilment.

Nick Wells, CEO, Whistl, said: “Michael and the international team are doing a great job of building and growing our international services and capability such as with the customs clearance collaboration with UKP.

“With the UKs trading status with Europe and the rest of the world changing due to new trading rules and regulations, there is no better team to guide customers through an increasingly complex journey, to make import and export of mail and parcels as smooth and efficient as possible.”