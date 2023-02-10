Microlise declares 2023 Driver of the Year Awards open for nominations

This year’s Driver of the Year Award programme includes five driver-centric categories and four data-driven recognitions.

Microlise Group, a leading global provider of telematics and fleet management solutions, has officially opened its annual Driver of the Year (DOTY) Awards for nominations.

Now in its ninth year, the awards recognise and reward the most dedicated drivers working in the UK transport industry, celebrating those that go above and beyond to make the UK roads a better and safer place to be. Designed to reward outstanding performance and industry excellence, this year’s DOTY categories include Young Driver, Most Improved, Extra Mile, Driver Hero and Lifetime Achievement.

Additionally, Microlise will present four data-driven awards. Each recipient will be selected using performance data from the past 12-months – generated by the Company’s product suite – with winners across all ‘Short’, ‘Medium’ and ‘Long’ distance categories, as well as an overall ‘Driver Excellence’ award.

Speaking on the awards, Nadeem Raza, CEO at Microlise, said: “Our Driver of the Year Awards celebrate the unsung heroes of the UK transport industry and the invaluable contribution they make to not only our industry, but the wider economy, too. And we’re incredibly proud to be back for a ninth year.

“Our data-led awards see our Data Science team analyse more than 200,000+ drivers’ telematics records from the previous year, crowning champions across four important distance-based categories. That’s what makes our awards one of the industry’s most comprehensive when it comes to drivers of small, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.”

Nominations close on Friday 24th February and more information on how to enter can be found here. All shortlisted drivers will be examined by a panel of expert judges and winners will be announced at a VIP dinner event on Tuesday 16th May.