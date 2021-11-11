Microlise Transport Conference announces opening of registration ahead of 2022 return

One of Europe’s largest road transport conferences is set to return in 2022 when the Microlise Transport Conference takes place on the 18th May, at the Coventry Building Society Arena (formerly The Ricoh Arena).

Attracting an audience of over a thousand delegates from the across the road transport sector, the Microlise Transport Conference will once again offer an unrivalled line-up of speakers, featuring subject matter experts and industry leaders.

The free-to-attend conference will build on its future technology focus, offering insight into current industry issues and topics, as well as showcasing innovations and trends that are set to disrupt the transport and logistics sector over the coming years.

In addition to the primary conference agenda, delegates will also be able to attend four workshop programmes, covering Skills, Compliance, Technology and Innovation.

An exhibition area will also feature a selection of Sponsors and Exhibitors offering the latest products and services for fleet operators.

“The Microlise Transport Conference has grown into a key industry event, due to the quality of the programme on offer to delegates. The event offers an opportunity to hear from genuine leaders and experts on the issues of today, and the trends that are shaping the world of tomorrow,” said Nadeem Raza, CEO of Microlise.

“The event offers a level of networking and industry debate that we believe cannot be replicated elsewhere, with a line-up of speakers and content that is unmatched.”

Past speakers have been drawn from some of the industry’s most influential organisations, with the likes of Google Cloud and Amazon featuring in previous years.

Registration for the Microlise Transport Conference 2022 is now open, with details of a stellar line-up of speakers set to be announced over the coming weeks.

Visit the Conference website at https://www.microliseconference.com/.