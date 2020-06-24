West Midlands firm Midland Pallet Trucks continues to go from strength to strength as the nation continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The materials handling specialist, which is part of the Midland Bearings Group, is operating at full capacity and has created three new positions in its Kingswinford warehouse in order to cope with an influx of orders.

As a designated essential business, Midland Pallet Trucks has continued to operate throughout the nationwide lockdown. It supplied material handling equipment to a number of vital projects and saw demand from abroad soar for items such as hand pallet trucks, lift tables and manual sacker trucks as Europe emerged from its lockdown ahead of the UK.

The retailer reported that March had set a company record, with the largest sales figures in its 36-year history, despite much of the wider economy shutting down to comply with emergency government orders. As industries like construction, retail and manufacturing have started back up, demand for pallet trucks has been sustained at record levels, with the demand prompting the firm to create three new permanent positions at a time when many local businesses are being forced to consider making large chunks of the workforce redundant.

The three new roles include two in-warehouse positions to help with stock levels and product dispatching and one office-based position. As lockdown measures are eased further, Midland Pallet Trucks will also be taking on a number of temporary employees so staff who have worked through the lockdown can take well deserved holidays.

Midland Pallet Trucks managing director, Phil Chesworth said, “We have been incredibly busy over the last three months – it is perhaps one of the busiest periods we have seen in more than three decades in business. We have already had two new people start in the warehouse and are actively looking for a third new recruit. We anticipate that as lockdown lifts, we’ll have staff wanting to take a well-deserved break so we’re also looking for temporary workers to provide holiday cover.”

To find out more, visit https://www.midlandpallettrucks.com/