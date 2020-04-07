Midland Pallet Trucks used to help set up large Wolverhampton Food Centre

Kingswinford-based Midland Pallet Trucks’ pallet trucks and sack trucks have helped to transform the Aldersley Leisure Centre in Claregate, Wolverhampton into an enormous food hub which will be used to deliver food and vital supplies to more than 33,000 vulnerable people in the local area.

The huge operation will be open around the clock to distribute food parcels, with vulnerable residents having been sent a letter to advise them that they will receive essential supplies from the new centre.

Midland Pallet Trucks has been classed as an essential business during the coronavirus lockdown and has remained open throughout. It supplied 30 pallet trucks to help with food storage and distribution at Aldersley.

Phil Chesworth, Midland Pallet Trucks managing director said, “The Aldersley Leisure Cetre food hub is one of the first of its kind in the UK and is a lifeline for vulnerable residents. We were very happy to be able to help support operations with pallet trucks and sack trucks. It’s wonderful to see the centre coming to life so quickly to get food parcels out to those who need it.”

The 22,000 sq ft sports hall will be staffed by an army of 500 council workers, who will pack and distribute parcels. The boxes being prepped will include everyday necessities such as bread and canned goods.

Midland Pallet Trucks’ sister company, Midland Bearings also supplied 35,000 miniature bearings to be used in ventilators to support the NHS.

To find out more about Midland Pallet Trucks, visit www.midlandpallettrucks.com