Midland Pallet Trucks welcomes first-class talent to its team

Midland Pallet Trucks has welcomed fresh talent to its ranks with the official employment of Dan Rorison.

Having recently graduated with a first-class honours degree in finance and business management from Swansea University, Dan is a familiar face at Midland Pallet Trucks’ West Midlands headquarters after spending every summer holiday gaining valuable work experience at the business over the last seven years.

Learning the ropes from an operational perspective and receiving in-depth experience of every facet of the business, Dan is now ready to embark on his career in the sales office where he will become a highly valued asset to the Midland Pallet Trucks team.

As champions of nurturing local talent and with a keen focus for providing opportunities to youngsters, Managing Director Phil Chesworth is thrilled that Dan has chosen to become an official member of the Midland Pallet Trucks team instead of heading into the city to work his way up the corporate ladder.

His skills and experience gained over the last few years will prove to be invaluable to the business as they enjoy a period of rapid growth supported by the booming warehousing and logistics sector in the UK.

With the demand for warehousing space reaching record levels, Midland Pallet Trucks has been able to support and supply the industry with quality lift equipment thanks to its hardworking and committed team of employees who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as an essential business. It supplies a wide range of materials handling equipment including pallet trucks, manual stacker trucks and lift tables to a wide range of sectors and industries.

Phil Chesworth, Midland Pallet Trucks Managing Director said “We are absolutely delighted that Dan has chosen to join us on a full-time basis after doing so well in his studies. We are certain that he is going to go on to do great things.

“Being able to play a part in his development and nurturing his zest for knowledge has been a wonderful experience for the whole team and we are excited to continue to support him and wish him every success in his new role in our sales office.”

To find out more, visit https://www.midlandpallettrucks.com

More about Midland Pallet Trucks

Midland Pallet Trucks are pallet truck specialists, with a diverse range of models and specifications held in stock for immediate shipping.

The company provides excellent customer service and top-quality pallet trucks at the best possible prices. All trucks are produced under ISO9002 certification and carry the CE, GS & TUV quality ratings and a full guarantee.

Midland Pallet Trucks is part of the Midland Bearings Ltd Group. Midland Bearings stocks over 60 million bearings, covering more than 50,000 unique references in its 80,000 square foot warehouse. Partner sites include Midland Scales, Pallet Truck Shop and Pallet Trucks UK.