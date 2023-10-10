Mike Cairns to lead Mitsubishi Electric UK’s Automation Systems Division

Mike Cairns has been appointed Divisional Director at Mitsubishi Electric’s Automation Systems Division (ASD) in the UK.

This follows the retirement of current Divisional Director, Roger Payne, who had a successful and distinguished 37-year career at Mitsubishi Electric.

Mike will be responsible for the entire UK operation, which includes sales, technical support, marketing, product management and aftersales. He will also be responsible for the Mitsubishi Electric WAVE range of electric hand dryer products.

He brings a wealth of local and global expertise, having held executive and senior leadership positions with a number of industrial technology companies.

These strong credentials will support the business in meeting its strategic goals as Mike explains: “I am delighted to be part of the continuing Mitsubishi Electric journey in the UK. Passionate about deriving customer value, I see a strong brand and a highly regarded portfolio of products which provide a solid base to help UK industry find the solutions to the many challenges it faces.

“I am grateful to Roger as we manage this transitionary period and I look forward to getting to know the wider team as we build our brand in the UK and take Mitsubishi Electric to the next level.”

For more information on Mitsubishi Electric Automation Systems Division visit: https://gb.mitsubishielectric.com/fa