Mike Thomas appointed new Chair of UK Warehousing Association (UKWA)

The UK Warehousing Association has announced today that Mike Thomas, Client Services Director at Delamode International Logistics, has been appointed the new Chair of its Management Board. Gary Whittle, Commercial Director of Meachers Global has been named Vice Chair.

“I am honoured and delighted to be appointed Chair of the UK Warehousing Association, as we approach our 80th Anniversary Year,” Mike said.

“UKWA is a dynamic organisation with strong growth, representing around 1,000 companies, operating between them over 100 million sqft, across the UK. Our highly motivated and professional leadership team is focused on promoting and protecting our membership’s interests, with our widely recognised conditions of contract, commitment to raising industry standards and representing our members’ views to Government.

Gary and I look forward to supporting Clare and her team with the continued campaign for solar power proliferation in the industry towards achieving net zero targets, and for the future, the development of an integrated IT data platform, which will propel continued growth and success of UKWA within our sector and the wider marketplace.”

Gary added, “As the new Vice Chair of UKWA, I welcome the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the warehousing sector in the UK. Skills attraction, retention and development are at the heart of progress, and I am committed to fostering an environment where every individual can thrive and contribute their unique talents to our extraordinary sector. Together, we will build a future-proof industry, driven by skilled professionals ready to tackle any challenge, and a workforce equipped with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Mike part of the UKWA membership for over 35 years, joined UKWA’s management board in 2017. A graduate in Logistics, he has extensive knowledge of the industry, having developed warehousing businesses for P&O, Inchcape and Ocean Exel, both in the UK and Continental Europe.

Mike is a former partner director at Import Services, where following its successful expansion, he sold his shares to Xpediator Group, transferring to their divisional leadership team at Delamode International Logistics.

Mike will be ably supported in his new role by Gary, who has worked for nearly 40 years in warehousing and logistics. Gary joined Meachers Logistics in 2000, taking responsibility for growth through sales and marketing. His success led him to him being invited to join the Meachers Global board in 2010, expanding his role to overseeing the commercial and operations side of the business.

Meachers Global has been a member of UKWA for over 30 years and Gary has been on the UKWA management board since 2015.

Commenting on the new appointments, Outgoing UKWA Chair and Commercial Director of Bowker Group, Neil Bowker concluded, “These are exciting times for UKWA. Warehousing is one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK, with a higher profile than ever before and widespread recognition of the importance of our role to the UK economy. As we look towards the 80th Anniversary of the inception of our Association, there are major projects planned, along with well-deserved celebrations. I’ve enjoyed my time as UKWA Chair and know that the Association is in safe hands going forward.

Mike and Gary have many years of experience between them, and both are actively engaged with UKWA, bringing fresh ideas, energy and passion. They will make a great leadership team – I wish them every success and, of course, my continued support as a member of the UKWA management board.”

