Mike Watson Transport scoops prestigious accolade at Motor Transport Awards

Leading logistics specialists MWT Ltd, part of Palletline Logistics, achieved success at this year’s Motor Transport Awards in the Partnership category alongside Real English Drinks Distillery (REDD).

MWT joined forces with Real English Drinks Distillery in 2019, a bespoke spirits business which builds and supports highly valued and distinguished brands by producing premium, iconic products.

Since then both businesses have gone from strength to strength, with MWT increasing its revenue by 193 per cent in 2021 and REDD becoming the producer for the fastest growing spirits brand in the UK.

Both businesses were recognised for working together to fuel growth, and for working hand in hand over the course of their commercial partnership. Critical to the success was adopting a flexible and adaptable approach towards achieving their shared goals.

Douglas Howard, Chief Executive of Real English Drinks Distillery commented: “Thinking outside the box coupled with a continued programme of investment has been integral to creating a successful partnership through which the REDD brand has achieved exponential growth.

“Our delivery arm has been a key component to our success since we set up shop in 2019. Indeed, when it comes to delivery we have absolutely no stress. It is a seamless operation. MWT has an impeccable delivery record and went above and beyond to help us achieve consistent growth year on year.

“In many ways they have very much been an extension of our business allowing us to concentrate solely on our products and customers, which really is a measure of the partnership that is currently in place.”

Paul Elson, Managing Director of Palletline Logistics also said: “From the outset the relationship between ourselves and REDD has exceeded that of a simple supplier, customer relationship. The two companies have worked in tandem to each other’s benefit in order to create a unique partnership which has not only fuelled our own growth, but also facilitated REDD’s increased brand presence within the sector.

“We invested £300,000 into expanding and developing its site, as well as doubling our fleet, to provide greater warehousing and full load services to accommodate REDD’s increased volumes. Throughout the course of the partnership, we also increased our headcount from 20 to 38, implemented a dedicated customer services department and invested significantly to improve operational efficiencies.

“We are proud to have been successful in winning the Partnership Award at the 2022 Motor Transport Awards alongside REDD and are delighted that our thriving partnership story has been recognised by an independent third party.”

www.mikewatsontransport.com