Mike Watson Transport wins Best Transport Distribution Specialist award

Mike Watson Transport has been awarded Best Transport Distribution Specialist – South East England as part of SME News’ Transport Awards.

The win comes just months after the company expanded into new premises after a period of significant growth, bringing additional warehousing capacity and the procurement of seven additional vehicles.

Mike Watson Transport, which was acquired by Palletline in 2016, won the coveted trophy for its adaption during the Covid-19 pandemic, its commitment to client satisfaction and its overall delivery and business performance during the past year.

Paul Elson, Managing Director of Palletline Logistics, commented; “The team at Mike Watson Transport have worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to support the company and its customers.

“This award is testament to their commitment and hard work. The pandemic has moved the industry to find different ways of working, to work from home when circumstances dictated, and for the HGV drivers to keep on delivering. Here at Palletline, we are all proud of the staff at Mike Watson Transport and overjoyed for them in winning this award.”

Jessie Wilson, Awards Executive at SME News, said; “Our judging panel is an international collective of individuals who apply their analytical skills to determine that only the most deserving businesses walk away with one of our prestigious awards.

“Mike Watson Transport stood out for the panel for their continued hard work within the transport sector, a fundamental cornerstone to all other industries. A huge congratulations to the team for this fantastic achievement.”

To find out more about this award-winning business, please visit www.mikewatsontransport.com