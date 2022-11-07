Miniclipper Logistics launches new ESG report to celebrate a sustainable future

Miniclipper Logistics has published its first ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report which outlines its current achievements and future ambitions that will make it a more sustainable business.

The 20-page document shows how its fleet CO2 emissions have reduced by 114,000 tonnes and fuel use by 43,599 litres in just two years through a proactive fleet replacement strategy.

Meanwhile its participation in DfT trials of extra length double deck trailers has seen every journey increase capacity by 20% and mileages reduced to its Midlands transport hub by 60,000 annually.

It continues to increase the density of its local multi-drop deliveries for its customers and third-party logistics partners to optimise vehicle and driver utilisation in readiness to trial electric trucks in the near future.

A new driver wellbeing strategy has been rolled out that has improved driver retention while a driver referral scheme has helped Miniclipper grow its team. Following the fitment of Microlise telematics on every truck, drivers have signed up to a bonus scheme which rewards efficient driving styles and low fuel use. MPG improvements of between 5-19% have already been reported for 18-tonne rigids and tractor units, respectively.

Miniclipper has also had a major focus on reducing its energy efficiency with gas usage down by -8.1% and electricity usage by -6.2% from 2020 to 2021 aided by rolling out an LED-only light policy. It is also hooking up with Trident Utilities to create effective processes, plans and targets to reach its Future Net Zero (FNZ) Scope 1, 2 and 3 and PAS 2060 targets.

Peter Masters, Miniclipper’s MD said: “We understand that as a logistics business, we have a responsibility to minimise our environmental impact locally, nationally, and globally. We put these values at the heart of all our decision making and continue to evaluate new initiatives that will reduce energy use and drive sustainable efficiencies for our business and customers,” he added.

Go to www.miniclipper.co.uk/about-us/#csr to view a full copy of the report.