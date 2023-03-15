Mitchells of Mansfield plugs-in to green deliveries

Nottingham-based Mitchells of Mansfield , a Palletways UK member, has taken delivery of the first fully electric HGV in the companies fleet, paving the way for the family-owned business to benefit from a net-zero delivery and collection service.

The new fully electric HGV comes after the company announces it’s pledge to reduce its carbon footprint and its recent partnership with the climate action organisation Ecologi. Mitchells of Mansfield has already electrified its forklift truck fleet and the delivery of the electric HGV is the first step to creating a sustainable deliveries service.

The new Renault D 18 tonne Wide Body E-Tech has a range of key benefits including zero tailpipe emissions and greatly reduced noise levels. The vehicle has a range of up to 560km and can be fully charged in less than two hours with a fast charger. The new electric HGV is also fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and cameras to improve the vehicles safety and mobility, making it the perfect vehicle for operating in and around Nottingham city centre.

Richard Montgomery, Managing Director of Mitchells of Mansfield, said: “We are proud to be one of the first companies in the region to put electric heavy goods trucks on the road. The logistics industry has one of the biggest impacts on the environment, and we don’t want to be the weakest link in the chain.”

Richard added: “This is a landmark milestone and the first of many steps to make Mitchells of Mansfield a climate positive business by 2027. We are committed to creating a cleaner community and a greener logistics experience.”

Mitchells of Mansfield is one of over 120 depots that are part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World Company. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

https://uk.palletways.com/en