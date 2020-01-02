Mobile Mini appoints new Managing Director

The UK’s leading hirer of portable site accommodation and secure storage containers has appointed a new Managing Director to lead its dedicated team of 420 staff.

Andrew Thompson has taken the helm at Mobile Mini following four years at the firm, which has 15 branches throughout the UK.

After 20 years in leadership positions in food retail, Andrew made the move into the hire industry around 10 years ago, and initially joined Mobile Mini as its Regional Director for the north before adding overall operations and supply chain management to his remit.

He said of the appointment: “I am honoured and humbled to have the opportunity to lead such a fantastic business. Despite being a large, world leading company, Mobile Mini has such an approachable family environment and I’ve been overwhelmed with the positive response from the team.”

Andrew started his career as a warehouse assistant and a series of moves and promotions saw him work his way up through store and regional management while studying business and finance at New College Durham and the University of Sunderland. He has led multi-disciplined teams across multiple product groups in the construction and petro-chemical sectors and puts Mobile Mini’s people at the heart of its success.

He continued: “We have an unrivalled leadership ability and a truly customer-centric culture, and I’m excited to build on that. I plan to take every opportunity to guide the business to unprecedented success, because our colleagues deserve it.”

Andrew is currently exploring further opportunities to provide a full 360-degree service and extending the firm’s managed solutions and Essentials range. He’s also keen to ensure a visible pathway for career progression for every Mobile Mini colleague.

He added: “I want to ensure we can attract the very best in diverse talent to complement our existing team and help us move towards our exciting vision for the future. We have an unbelievable opportunity to leverage best practice from our US colleagues, who do an amazing job, and we’re currently developing our networks across the pond.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing a team evolve and grow and we are on the verge of something very special at Mobile Mini. I’m extremely proud to be part of the team.”

For more information on Mobile Mini, visit mobilemini.co.uk or follow the firm on Instagram and Twitter at @MobileMiniUK.