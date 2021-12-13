Mobile Mini wins prestigious HR Team of the Year Silver Award

Mobile Mini UK, one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers, has furthered its reputation for business excellence after being named HR Team of the Year Silver Award winner at the seventh annual HR Brilliance Awards.

The HR Brilliance Awards celebrate outstanding contributions that innovatively design and superbly execute Human Resources and strategies that improve overall business performance. Previous winners include the likes of Canon, O2, Virgin Media, Astra Zeneca, Odeon, Zurich and BMW. This year, the judging panel included senior representatives from companies such as Deloitte, Co-op and LinkedIn.

At a glittering awards bash in London, Mobile Mini overcame strong competition from ten other leading businesses from various sectors and industries to be named the Silver Award winner in the HR Team of the Year category.

Mobile Mini is headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees and has 16 regional sites across the UK. Typical customers range from builders and construction professionals to facilities management personnel in sectors as diverse as retail, education, entertainment, medical, sports and events. The Mobile Mini HR team aims to improve the industry through its advanced Employee Benefits Scheme (EBS) including a new Health Care Cash Plan but added to this with further schemes last year encouraging smoking cessation, additional exercise promotion and the implementation of flexible annual leave buying/selling models, which provides opportunities for staff to take extra time off when needed.

Mobile Mini is proud to partner with the Lighthouse Construction Charity, which offers guidance on wellbeing issues and financial and emotional support to the individuals and their families within the construction community. All company employees completed an award-winning, IOSH-approved Mental Health Awareness module, which featured building resilience and developing a personal wellbeing toolkit. 7% of all Mobile Mini employees are now MHFA qualified.

On receiving this accolade from the HR Brilliance Awards, Helen Johnson, HR Manager said, “Mobile Mini is thrilled to have been recognised for the ongoing commitment of our people to improving and developing successful HR methods and approaches. Fulfilling employee benefits, providing employees with the means to source any form of wellbeing or mental health support and playing a vital role in developing, reinforcing and shaping culture are just some of the ways the six-person HR team at Mobile Mini supports operations and overriding business goals. Our number one golden rule is that people are our most valuable asset and we wanted to help employees build resilience and mental strength so that they are better equipped to cope with challenges in work and in life. Being named HR Team of the Year Silver winner shows that we are living up to these key values. We remain fully committed to ensuring that our future HR strategies are just as efficient and effective.”

Earlier this year, three Mobile Mini branches were awarded Merits from the British Safety Council and the UK SHEQ team were named ‘Safety Team of the Year Highly Commended Winner’ at the International Safety Awards. The business installed a new digital reporting system, Assure by SHE Software, to improve risk assessment, incident and health & safety reporting; as well as upgrading its FORS Gold accredited fleet of Trucks with a revolutionary new crane-shut off feature. Mobile Mini is proud to have rolled out life-saving defibrillator equipment to all of its UK branches this year for the protection of customers, clients and over 370 members of staff.