Moran Logistics puts its faith in Volvo for 15 strong order

Multi-temperature distribution business Moran Logistics has added 15 new Volvo FM 460 6×2 tractor units to its busy, growing fleet

The new FMs – which all meet Transport for London’s 3-star Direct Vision Standard (DVS)

rating – offer the company the ideal solution for its multi-drop delivery operations into urban

areas. Supplied by Jack Hulse, Fleet Sales Manager at Hartshorne Group, the new arrivals

join a 250-strong truck fleet, roughly 20 per cent of which are now Volvos.

Mark Burrell, Chief Executive Officer at Moran Logistics, says: “As part of our relentless focus

on delivering the best service levels, we always want to ensure we have the most reliable

vehicles in our fleet. Our team carefully reviewed three other options in the marketplace but

due to the quality, safety and environmental benefits we once again selected Volvo as our

trusted partner for this latest order.

“We already have a significant number of Volvos in operation. The ultra safe and comfortable

cabs on the FM model suits our urban store delivery work perfectly, providing excellent

visibility for the drivers and safety for the general public.”

The Volvo FMs are each powered by Euro-6 compliant Step E engines, which can produce

460 hp and a peak torque of 2,300 Nm. The innovative engines are paired with Volvo’s 12-

speed I-Shift automated gearbox technology and I-See predictive cruise control. This works

to yield further sustainability and fuel efficiency benefits through perfectly timed gearshifts

and active speed management.

To increase safety, the vehicles are supplied with reverse and passenger side mirror cameras,

as well as Forward Collision Warning with Advanced Emergency Braking and Lane

Departure Warning systems. These are complemented by Volvo’s distinctive V-Shaped LED

headlamps to always ensure a clear view of the road.

As well as its multi-drop delivery work, Moran Logistics will also utilise the FMs for trunking

work as part of its nationwide pallet service. To offer its team the best working environment,

the business has specified the new FMs with additional creature comforts including fully

electronic air conditioning with sun sensor, dual armrests on the driver’s seat and an

additional storage drawer.

“The cabs are very comfortable – the drivers really like the Volvos when they have a night out

on the road,” adds Burrell. “And we have heard very good things about the manoeuvrability

and turning circle of the FM. It gives us a very good all-round package.”

All 15 trucks are backed by a Volvo Gold Contract, including preventive maintenance and

repairs to guarantee Moran Logistics complete peace of mind, as well as a comprehensive

and personal service.

Joining the business as fleet additions to meet increasing customer demands, the new units

are expected to be in operation for five years and cover roughly 100,000 miles per year.

Established in 2006, by Harry Moran, Moran Logistics operates 24/7 from its Castle

Donington headquarters, ensuring the efficient storage, picking, loading and delivery of

chilled, ambient or frozen food – from production line to regional distribution centre (RDC)

or direct to retail stores.

www.volvo.com