More automation for added efficiency – Mosca supports HANSA-FLEX AG with an innovative end-of-line application

A fully automated system for heavy products: HANSA-FLEX AG based in Bremen has been using a Mosca end-of-line solution at the company’s main warehouse in Geisenfeld, Bavaria, for the past year. This system automatically straps pallets and then weighs and labels them in a smooth-running logistics process. An integrated scanner reads a barcode generated in the ERP system. It contains details, for example, on the recipient or the material on the pallet. At the heart of the new packaging line is the fully automatic Mosca KZV-111 pallet strapping machine that combines state-of-the-art conveying and strapping technology with automated data processing. Mosca’s SoniXs ultrasonic sealing technology ensures that the strap ends on HANSA-FLEX AG pallets are perfectly welded before the packages are shipped to the customer.

Each day, around 250 pallets weighing on average 400 kilograms leave the HANSA-FLEX warehouse in Geisenfeld, Bavaria. Previously, this workload had been handled manually. To efficiently manage it in the future, HANSA-FLEX decided to automate the process of securing packages for transport. In the past, operators strapped the large packages by hand and sealed the strap ends with a handheld device. The automated process not only simplifies and accelerates this operation, it also relieves the physical strain on operators. Other requirements were taken into consideration during the system development phase. The new line needed to be designed to handle downstream weighing and labelling steps, automatically assign packages to the right logistics service provider, and transfer data to the company’s in-house enterprise resource planning (ERP) system as well as to the service provider for processing and invoicing.

Automated processes instead of manual work steps

In preliminary system planning talks with HANSA-FLEX, Mosca was able to win over the customer thanks to the company’s technical expertise and its ability to supply a complete package consisting of machinery, conveyor technology, strapping materials and comprehensive services. Working in close cooperation with Mosca, the HANSA-FLEX team developed an H-shaped processing line around the KZV-111 strapping machine. The large cartons on pallets are delivered to the starting point of the line by forklift trucks. An order label attached to the cartons contains detailed processing information. The packages are aligned and forwarded to the Mosca KZV-111 using fully automatic conveyor units, a turntable and a centring unit. The machine then uses photoelectric sensors to detect the size of the package before it inserts the strap lance between the wooden slats of the pallet and straps it twice. A contact strip reduces pressure damage to the carton. Mosca’s ultrasonic technology guarantees an extremely secure weld and high tensile strength at the sealing point.

After it is strapped, the package passes through all downstream steps along the line until it is ready for shipping. Four calibratable weighing cells are integrated into one of the conveyors in the system. The weighing process is triggered automatically when the package reaches this conveyor. During this operation, the system generates a shipping label and sends the data to an integrated printing unit, which automatically attaches the label to the package. The label data is simultaneously transmitted to the HANSA-FLEX ERP system and to the respective logistics service provider for processing. At the end of the line, the package is automatically assigned to the correct logistics service provider. For this, a turntable distributes the transport-safe packages to one of two HANSA-FLEX forwarding stations.

The entire process is automated, fast and smooth. “Before the new packing line was installed, three of our employees worked full-time to get the pallets ready for shipping. Now one or two team members can handle the same work in half a day,” explains HANSA-FLEX warehouse manager Felix Kaufmann. “The higher level of automation makes our entire process leaner. Many of the manual operations are no longer necessary – which means less physical strain for our workers.”

High performance thanks to modern machine technology

The Mosca KVZ-111 has proven itself in the HANSA-FLEX operation thanks to several features. This machine can vertically double-strap up to 500 packages per day. And strap tension is infinitely adjustable. HANSA-FLEX uses a tension of 30%, but the machine offers an option to increase this level if required. “Mosca has given us plenty of leeway to expand our current operations,” says HANSA-FLEX team leader Daniel Beran. “And Mosca’s flexibility is an important advantage when it comes to service. If anything goes wrong with the machine, the company’s service department and our contact person are always close at hand to provide us with quick and uncomplicated solutions.”

After one year of use, the system’s ease of operation is also a key benefit: “The Mosca KVZ-111 integrates seamlessly into our daily work,” says Daniel Beran. “Machine operation is easy to understand and hardly prone to errors. It only takes 15 minutes to show a worker without previous knowledge how to use the system. This is a major advantage.” The success of the new line has encouraged HANSA-FLEX to further automate its end-of-line processes. Another fully automated end-of-line solution developed in cooperation with Mosca is already in operation at the company’s Bremen site. This system secures smaller packages for transport and is also equipped with a fully automatic conveying, labelling and sorting system.

