More than 80% of organisations experiencing staff shortages in the warehouse, a survey by CILT(UK) reveals

A survey by The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK – CILT (UK) – has revealed that some of the largest companies are struggling to recruit and retain staff in warehouses and driving roles.

A survey from across CILT’s membership has revealed that 86% of companies have experienced warehouse operative staff shortages in the past two years. Respondents also revealed that 60% of organisations have experienced a shortage of drivers in the past two years.

LogMark, CILT(UK)’s logistics and supply chain benchmarking club for corporate members, surveyed its members, and wider industry, to understand shortcomings that businesses face when recruiting and retaining staff in their organisations.

The survey asked a cross section of industry leaders, such as: 3PLs, Manufacturers, Retailers and Public/Sector/Utilities businesses in order to gage the prevalence of staffing shortages that are continuing to heavily impact the industry.

The survey revealed that staffing shortages are a persistent problem, with the highest impacted area being warehouse operatives. As expected, driver shortages continue to be a challenge.

However, the survey also indicated there are a number of ways to improve recruitment and retention. The survey determined which recruitment methods employers deem to be the most effective for recruiting staff with website advertising, recruitment agents and social media deemed the most effective methods of recruitment.

In addition to this, the survey found that 60% of participants provide funding for training, while 50% offer staff bonuses and 40% offer social events as incentives.

Graham Sheen, Corporate Sales Executive, CILT(UK), said:

“This survey is an opportunity for logistics professionals and organisations to reshape the way that they recruit talent, with the survey revealing that the current methods remain inefficient particularly in staff retention. With 83% of organisations experiencing staffing shortages in the past 2 years, the survey indicates that there needs to be a rethink and redesign to the way the recruitment process is managed, especially in light of the unique challenges of the past years.”

Established in 1919, CILT (UK) is the chartered body for professionals involved in the movement of goods and people and their associated supply chains. A part of the CILT international family with over 33,000 members worldwide, CILT is the UK’s leading membership organisation for professionals working in logistics, transport, and their associated supply chains.

To find out more about LogMark and corporate membership of CILT, visit: https://ciltuk.org.uk/Membership/Corporate/LogMark