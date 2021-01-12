Mosca prepares for the future with a holding company structure

For even greater customer proximity and innovative strength: Mosca is preparing for the future with a holding company structure

Separation of business units into independent subsidiaries

New ‘Group Directors’ assume global responsibility for divisions

Focus on agility, international networking and optimal knowledge sharing

On 01.01.2021, Mosca GmbH changed its corporate structures and split up into an overarching group company with several subsidiaries that include the following business units: Machinery & Equipment, Strap & Consumables and Sales & Services. The group company forms the strategic framework and comprises key areas such as human resources, purchasing and training. This enables the Mosca divisions to react more independently and flexibly to customer requirements and changes in the market. Pooling technological expertise in the corporate subsidiaries also strengthens international cooperation, facilitates the sharing of knowledge and further standardises processes and services for customers across the globe.

One principal group company with several new subsidiaries: Mosca GmbH based in Waldbrunn, Germany, is changing over to a new corporate structure at the beginning of the year. The strapping materials division was transformed into an independent company, MOSCA Strap & Consumables GmbH & Co. KG, in April 2020. Now the Machinery & Equipment and Sales & Service divisions have followed suit. “We have merged our technological know-how in development, production and services into independent subsidiaries, which from now on will control and promote their specific areas of expertise worldwide”, explains Mosca Chief Executive Officer Simone Mosca. “As paradoxical as it may seem at first glance, dividing up the company and shifting areas of responsibility has enabled us to grow closer together in our international teamwork, while creating more transparency and improving knowledge sharing.”

Strapping solutions from a single source

International integration and pooling of expertise have enabled the company to ensure the agility needed to respond faster and more flexibly to customer requirements in the future. From process advice at the end of the packaging line and custom-designed production systems, to strapping materials and services, Mosca customers are accustomed to all-round support. This ‘everything from a single source’ principle is further strengthened across national borders by the new corporate structure. However, the new organisation will have little immediate impact on Mosca customers, who were informed about changes in liaison team members and addresses before the changeover. Customers now place orders for machines, spare parts or services with Mosca Sales & Service GmbH & Co. KG, for example. Strapping materials are supplied by Mosca Strap & Consumables GmbH & Co. KG in the customary Mosca premium quality.

The Mosca management team consisting of Timo Mosca, Simone Mosca and Alfred Kugler will continue to lead the group company. The six ‘Group Directors’ working in the Mosca subsidiaries report directly to this management team. “The holding company serves as the backbone for our subsidiaries. Working in close cooperation with the Group Directors, we develop strategies and goals that form the framework for all activities within the corporate group,” explains Simone Mosca. “In future, the new structure will make it easier for us to pursue a joint approach, identify trends and develop the best possible solutions for our customers across the globe.”

More networking, more efficiency, more innovation

Working shoulder-to-shoulder also enables Mosca to strengthen its international, cross-divisional knowledge sharing amongst its staff. “Our business sites located around the world enable us to maintain close contact with our customers. This customer focus is a core value in our company – and that’s why it is important for us to optimally link the expertise and know-how of our employees from Malaysia to Waldbrunn and the USA,” says Simone Mosca. The restructuring will not affect the framework conditions for Mosca employees around the world. “Our staff will primarily notice the stronger international focus in that they will be working much more in global, interdisciplinary project teams. We have already gained a lot of positive experience here in the strapping materials division since the spin-off in spring 2020,” reports Jan Wessel, Group Director Strap & Consumables.

Mosca will in future focus on the intensive exchange of best practices, particularly with regard to important future issues like sustainability, digitalisation and automation. Jan Wessel: “Ideas and solutions that our colleagues in Asia have long since put into practice could also be helpful in Europe or America – and vice versa. We are looking closely at ways we can learn from each other and realign our processes. This creates even greater efficiency and innovative strength within the divisions and across the entire Mosca Group.”