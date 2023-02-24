Mosca showcases SoniXs TR-Connect and new TechCenter at LogiMAT

The main focus of Mosca’s appearance at this year’s LogiMAT from 25 to 27 April is on digitalisation and innovative service solutions. Stand 4D21 in Hall 4 is where the company will be using a tilt testing tool to offer insight into its newly opened TechCenter, in which customers can put their transport security systems to the test. Trade show visitors can also see live demonstrations of the new SoniXs TR-Connect, Mosca’s strapping machine designed for Industry 4.0.

“Mosca is much more than a machine manufacturer. We serve as professional partners for our customers’ sustainability and digitalisation projects,” explains Johannes Wieder, Sales Manager Logistics at Mosca. “And this is precisely what we want to demonstrate with our exhibit at LogiMAT.” Mosca will not only be presenting its own machines at the trade show this year. Live demonstrations using a tilt testing tool will enable visitors to see quality checks on strapped products first-hand. Although the special machine is not part of the Mosca portfolio, it has been integrated into the company’s new TechCenter. This high-tech test lab in Waldbrunn enables customers to subject their cargo units and transport security systems to various stress tests and optimise them for sustainability as well as resource efficiency. Johannes Wieder explains: “Many companies don’t notice that their transport security isn’t capable of withstanding high loads until the worst-case scenario occurs. This is why we developed the Mosca TechCenter as a service solution. Our customers can check a wide variety of load units and influencing factors to make adjustments to their packaging before the worst case occurs. Our display at LogiMAT gives customers initial insight into how the Mosca TechCenter operates.”

Strapped product pallets are placed in the tilt testing tool at the Mosca stand and tested for transport security. The machine tips the pallets to a predefined angle to test the stability of the bundled load when it is tilted. “Customers can run a full range of tests in our TechCenter: from acceleration and vibration to impact and crushing force testing,” Johannes Wieder explains. “The Mosca TechCenter is fully equipped to ensure customers can conduct tests that are most relevant to their transport processes.”

SoniXs TR-Connect introduced as Mosca’s new Industry 4.0 machine

Along with the introduction of the Mosca TechCenter, the market launch of the new SoniXs TR-Connect will also take place at LogiMAT. The basic principle of this high-tech machine is well established: Mosca is combining two previous models, the SoniXs TR-6 Base and TR-6 Pro, into the TR-Connect. Mosca innovation manager Andreas Ding explains the changes: “The new TR-Connect gives our customers more flexibility when it comes to further developing and networking their packaging lines. In the past, users who opted for a SoniXs TR-6 Base but later needed the functions of the Pro version had to replace the entire machine. The new TR-Connect can be easily adapted at any time and comes with all the functions that users need for Industry 4.0 applications.” Key features include an integrated WebHMI that enables users to view all performance-related machine data, like availability and quality, at any time. The interface also makes commissioning and operating the SoniXs TR-Connect much easier because the machine can be remotely monitored at all times. An optional OPC/UA interface enables even greater flexibility. Thanks to compliance with the communication standard, the TR-Connect can be easily connected to a wide variety of interfaces to share information. Other options include the Mosca Digital Package, which makes it possible to use a tablet computer for easier machine adjustments.

www.mosca.com