moveero appoints CSO

movmoveero (formerly known as GKN Wheels) has appointed Hugo Burgers to the position of Chief Sales Officer.

Starting on September 1st 2021, Hugo joins the business with a background at a senior level from across the Off Highway Industry, having worked for companies including Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, Warn Industries and John Deere. At moveero, Hugo will take on responsibility for the global Sales & Engineering Functions.

With extensive experience across the commercial function, including strategic sales, product development, expanding distribution channels, Hugo will look at maximising the opportunities for moveero in current and new territories across its global operations.

Hugo also brings a great deal of international experience to the role, having worked in Europe, The US & Canada, Asia and The Middle East.

Commenting on the announcement, Hugo said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role at such an exciting time for the company. I am looking forward to working closely with the team to deliver our growth and development plans worldwide and to continue to build on the work already undertaken, building strong customer partnerships and expanding our sales potential.”

Hugo will work closely with John Madsen who as Engineering Director will continue to provide product & engineering focus to support business growth and opportunities.

www.moveero.com