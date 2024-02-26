Movu’s Warehouse Robotics Systems receive industry premier at IntraLogisteX 2024

Inspiring progress in warehouse and logistics practices is essential to streamlined, cost-effective operations. So, step forward Movu Robotics, which is launching a world-leading range of automated warehouse systems at IntraLogisteX, the industry showcase for transformational warehouse and logistics management solutions.

IntraLogisteX provides the first promotional event for Movu’s portfolio of cutting-edge technologies since its brand launch in September 2023. A trusted automation and robotics partner for industries worldwide, Movu’s seamless, user-friendly plug-and-play warehouse systems streamline operations and increase workplace efficiency.

These enterprising solutions will be part of the Innovation Trail, an exciting addition to this year’s IntraLogisteX which takes place at the NEC Birmingham in March. The creative initiative provides a bespoke pathway to the event’s most enterprising products and their creators.

The Innovation Trail not only includes elite warehouse and logistics management solutions within the established IntraLogisteX exhibition, it brings together evolutionary products showcased at the ever-popular Robotics and Automation Exhibition and new to this year, the highly anticipated Sustainable Supply Chain Exhibition.

Thomas Meyer-Jander, CMO at Movu Robotics, said: “For Movu Robotics, IntraLogisteX is the premier show in the UK for our sector. For this reason, we chose the show to showcase our new innovations. The show provides companies with the perfect balance of valuable visibility, networking opportunities, market insights and a competitive edge in the logistics and warehouse industry. Events such as IntraLogisteX are crucial for inspiring progress in warehouse and logistics workplace practices by facilitating knowledge sharing, networking, exposure to new technologies, professional development, benchmarking, regulatory compliance, and inspiration.”

Movu Robotics is part of stow Group and headquartered in Belgium. The company’s core ethos is to introduce easier logistics automation solutions to the world’s warehouses, ensuring that when it comes to opportunities for automation, ‘No warehouse is left behind’.

With more than 350 exhibitors, 60 conference sessions and 8,000-plus attendees from across the industry, IntraLogisteX offers the ideal showcase for Movu Robotics’ user-friendly automation that makes better use of every inch of warehouse space.

Thomas Meyer-Jander continued: “Innovation is crucial to the logistics and warehouse sector. It drives efficiency, reduces costs, enhances customer experience, enables adaptation to market changes, provides a competitive advantage, promotes sustainability, and mitigates risks. Through innovation, logistics and warehouse companies can identify cost-saving opportunities by automating manual processes, optimising routes, and reducing wastage. These cost reductions contribute to improved profitability and competitiveness in the market. All this opportunity and more is the reason why IntraLogisteX remains the go-to exhibition for the logistics and warehouse sector.”

Movu Robotics is exhibiting at stand 532 at IntraLogisteX, which takes place on March 19th and 20th at NEC Birmingham.

If you’re ready to be inspired, register your interest here

To discover how Movu Robotics solutions can benefit your business, click here