Multi-temp operator ticks DVSA box using integrated FleetControl software

Bolton-based multi-temp’ specialists, 3D International Haulage have added a new module to their fleet compliance software which, say the company, has greatly improved vehicle management while putting a tick in the box for the DVSA (Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency).

Called TruFleet, it is TruTac’s latest addition to their TruControl cloud-based system. TruFleet enables 3D International to plan, organise and control all aspects of day-to-day fleet and O Licence management far more easily and with greater efficiency than ever before.

According to Senior Transport Manager Martin Rybka, the touch-button ability to review vehicle history, maintenance records, safety inspections, defect reporting, rectifications and audit checks has not only reduced administration time, duplication and human error but has also made DVSA daily driver checks simpler and faster to carry out.

“We have 70 trucks on the TruTac system” explains Martin, “and having all relevant driver, tachograph and fleet information in one place means we can instantly check drivers’ hours, missing mileage and infringements from anywhere at any time.”

Martin goes on to recall when the DVSA recently stopped one of their vehicles and asked for details, the traffic office was able to send all relevant data in one go and immediately satisfy the vehicle checking criteria.

“Also,” he adds “during a full audit a couple of years back, we were praised for our precise record keeping, accuracy and knowledge of compliance requirements. All made possible by using TruTac’s software products.”

Using TruFleet, Martin and his team can instantly see all planned maintenance events including inspections, MOTs, services, LOLER checks and repairs. Bespoke entries can be included, and all weekly calendar events viewed in detail on a single screen. Other reminders such as tax, insurance and tachograph calibration dates can also be added to the calendar.

Furthermore, tyre and brake status are recorded along with details of each vehicle inspection and for quick review, full safety inspection history is contained in report form and automatically filed in the system for future quick retrieval. It completely removes the need for manual wall planners and provides peace of mind with full alerting and reports.

“The system fully integrates with our other TruTac compliance control products.” Adds Martin Rybka. “Quite honestly, TruFleet is a life-saver. It saves time, organises the garage, keeps us focused and above all, makes sure we remain compliant at all times.”

3D International Haulage is a family run business offering temperature-controlled, ambient and high value deliveries for food manufacturers, retailers and third-party distributors throughout the UK.

