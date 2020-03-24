Multimodal 2020: Rescheduled for November 2020

After consultation with stakeholders, the organisers of Multimodal 2020 have decided to reschedule the UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe’s premier freight transport, logistics and supply chain management event, until November 4-6, 2020.

Commenting on the decision to postpone, Rob Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director, Clarion Events said: “I suspect that this announcement will not be a great surprise.

“Despite strong support from our stakeholders, the increasing level of uncertainty, travel bans and individual concerns due to coronavirus mean that we would not be able to deliver the show that we expected to deliver.

“We know that Multimodal is an important event in the calendars of all participants, providing the information, inspiration and contacts that they rely on to thrive and survive. As such, with the new dates now announced, we look forward to working with our stakeholders to deliver another best-in-class event.”

Multimodal 2020, which was originally scheduled for June 2020, will now be held at the NEC in Birmingham on November 4-6 2020.

www.multimodal.org.uk