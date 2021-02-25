MV Commercial secures major deal with Hiab for 100 units

A multi-million-pound deal has been struck between Hiab UK and Ireland Ltd and MV Commercial Ltd for 100 light, medium and heavy-duty truck-mounted cranes.

MV Commercial has been a long-standing partner of Hiab and the latest deal is one of several multi-million-pound agreements in recent years which has cemented the strategic partnership between the two businesses.

Worth more than £5 million, the units will be delivered to the specialist crane lorry provider throughout 2021-2022 to maintain and expand its high specification stock for sale or hire.

Steven Cairns managing director for MV Commercial said: “This deal is testament to the excellent working relationship we have with the team at Hiab and will grow our industry leading position and expand our fleet with high-quality equipment ready to meet our customers’ needs.

“MV Commercial has one of the UK’s best fleets of ready to go specialist crane units with annual specialist truck supply in the hundreds of units, so it is vital for our business model that we maintain a good level of high-quality equipment.

“Partnering with Hiab allows us to offer our customers top end premium equipment that we can all rely on, and the service support packages give our customers extra peace of mind wherever they are in the UK.”

Ian Mitchell, managing director for Hiab UK and Ireland said: “Working closely with MV Commercial to develop a strategic partnership has been instrumental in our UK-wide growth plans.

“I expect there will be greater interest in the rental sector for truck mounted cranes as businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit, so we’re proud to be partnering with one the UK’s leading leasing companies to give businesses greater.

“The cranes are equipped with the telematics system HiConnect which enables users to track crane performance, helping to reduce downtime and make significant cost savings.

“Our service network will give MV Commercial and their customers fast, effective reliable service and maintenance through the entire equipment lifecycle.

“This is a significant deal for Hiab which includes installation for 60 units and will generate an ongoing pipeline of work for us from parts, service and repairs for up to ten years.”

MV Commercial has been operating for twenty years and has become one of the biggest suppliers of specialist truck mounted cranes. Last year the business was named the UK Independent Dealer of the Year 2020.

