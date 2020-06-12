MWheels launches next generation 11.75 x 22.5” forged aluminium wheels

Size remains one of the most popular and versatile in the UK market

MWheels has launched its next generation Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium 11.75 x 22.5” 120 offset wheels, one of the most popular and versatile sizes in the UK market.

Suitable for 385/65R22.5 tyres, it is widely used on numerous truck and trailer applications across all industry sectors.

The wheels have been redesigned to reduce stress on the disc and flange profiles, with field tests showing a reduction of 60% against previous versions.

Two ten stud variations are available to order immediately, with the 26mm stud hole wheel arriving in July and the 32mm from September. Both wheels have a load capacity of 5,000kg, have been tested to KBA Standard by TUV and are fully certified.

Xlite and Xbrite wheels, which are five times stronger and 40 percent lighter than the standard steel equivalent, are spin forged from a single aluminium billet, a unique manufacturing process using a CNC machine to produce a higher degree of production accuracy and a truer running wheel.

Xlite is available in machined and polished finishes, while Xbrite goes through several automated treatment stages which permeate the metal deeper to deliver a wheel with the highest levels of corrosion resistance and shine. Wheels are available in 17.5, 19.5 and 22.5 inch sizes.

The ultimate advantages of operating with forged aluminium wheels including extra payloads, reduced diesel usage, decreased CO² emissions and less wear on surrounding parts, including expensive components such as tyres and brakes.

MWheels has exclusive European distribution rights for Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels, as well as the Xsteel range through its agreement with Wheel India. It also supplies all other wheel manufacturers, as well as a comprehensive range of accessories.