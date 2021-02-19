MWheels rebrands as The Wheel Hub

Following a 12-month review of its UK and European operations, MWheels has rebranded as The Wheel Hub and Wheel HUB GmbH respectively.

The CV wheel distributor decided on the name change to clearly identify its approach to the respective regions, positioning itself in the UK as ‘a better way to buy CV wheels’ and across the continent as ‘the home of Xlite’, where the brand has become synonymous with quality forged aluminium wheels*.

The move also coincides with a largescale investment of the business’s management systems which will further improve availability, just-in-time deliveries, order monitoring and invoicing for OE manufacturers, truck and bus operators and tyre companies.

The business will also be making major changes to its website over the coming months, firstly by making it more interactive for CV wheel buyers before the introduction of an online ordering platform at the start of 2022.

The Wheel Hub and Wheel HUB GmbH names and logos will be immediately visible on all business communications and will be introduced across all product packaging over the coming months.

The Manchester-based company was originally established in 1987, while its European office opened in the Cologne region of Germany in 2017.

It has exclusive European distribution rights for Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels, as well as the Xsteel range through its agreement with Wheel India. It also supplies all other wheel manufacturers and a comprehensive range of accessories.

Matt Mardle, Chief Executive Officer (pictured) for The Wheel Hub and Wheel HUB GmbH, added: “It doesn’t matter if you are an engineer, fleet manager or product purchaser at an OE manufacturer, coach and bus operator or a tyre company, ultimately you want to work in partnership with a company that is ‘easy to do business with’.

“This will be a key phrase for us moving forward, it underpins that we know what must be done to meet the differing needs of these sectors, whether it is expert advice, supplying the right wheel, sorting wheel and tyre fitted units or even simplifying the invoicing and paperwork process.

“Customer service is everything, and with the clarity and position afforded to us by The Wheel Hub and Wheel HUB GbmH names we will clearly differentiate our position in the market be able to demonstrate how our clients receive quantifiable return-on-investment through our products and services.”