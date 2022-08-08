My Furniture company joins forces with Panther Logistics

Leading online furniture retailer My Furniture has appointed the UK’s foremost two-person delivery provider Panther Logistics as their sole delivery partner.

Panther will be providing their standard delivery services to My Furniture, which will include next day and room of choice delivery.

Established in 2009 My Furniture has grown from strength to strength since setting up shop over a decade ago, now boasting a staff headcount of 40, its own warehousing space as well as a two-storey showroom in Long-Eaton.

Based in Nottinghamshire, the company’s beginnings stemmed from a realisation that luxury products and impeccable customer service does not have to be synonymous with a high-end inflated price tag.

Instead opting to offer its products at cost-effective prices to customers across the UK and Europe, My Furniture strives to never compromise on its best-in-class standards. This is largely done through travelling across the globe to source the best products and materials at low cost.

Having extensive experience in the furniture space, with a number of leading brands currently in their ever-expanding customer portfolio, Panther is well placed to cater to the needs of My Furniture and its customers.

Samuel Scott, Head of Sales & Marketing at Panther Logistics commented: “Panther Logistics is delighted to be partnering with My Furniture, an ever-growing UK brand.

“Like My Furniture, Panther believes customer experience is paramount and therefore through our flexible and professional services it’s our aim to make delivery as seamless as possible for both our customers as well as their customers.

“Thanks to our extensive experience in the furniture market as well as our leading expertise in two-person delivery, we are confident that Panther Logistics will quickly become a valuable asset to My Furniture as they continue to grow.”

