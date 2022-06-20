Myriad named global sales partner for Hultsteins’ Ecogen systems

Hultsteins has selected independent parts specialist Myriad to be the global sales partner for its Ecogen diesel-free refrigeration systems.

Myriad has supplied OEM-quality parts to the transport refrigeration sector since September 2000. It stocks more than 30,000 products across 1,500 lines, all of which can be purchased online, rendering its stock more visible and instantly accessible than the industry-standard practice of enquiring directly with parts suppliers. Next-day delivery is available across the UK, Ireland and much of Europe, and 99% of Myriad’s parts are despatched on the day the order is placed.

The company began stocking and distributing Hultsteins parts in autumn 2021, and it has now made Ecogen available to its customers in the cold chain sector in more than 50 countries.

Hulsteins’ Ecogen transport refrigeration unit (TRUs) are designed to convert existing diesel TRUs to electric power, and it can be retrofitted to any tractor unit with an engine power take-off (PTO). It works in tandem with all makes and models of existing diesel refrigeration unit and generates a constant 400 volts at idle.

The unit connects to the fridge motor via a five-pin plug and converts the TRU of any trailer to which it couples to run on electricity. This negates the reliance on diesel power when the vehicle is moving, which represents a huge benefit to operators, because it dramatically reduces both carbon emissions and fuel costs, especially since the removal of the red diesel subsidy in April this year. There is also no need to change or upgrade the trailer’s existing diesel TRUs, rendering Ecogen a simple solution for operators looking to cut costs and CO2.

“Myriad has a long and successful track record of supplying parts and back-up services to the very operators who will benefit from the cost savings and the significant carbon reductions that the Ecogen units bring,” says Myriad’s Operations Director, Karol Smoter, “The systems are affordable, reliable, and simple to install, which make them the default choice for those keen to reduce diesel consumption and achieve sustainability targets.”

“We are delighted to join with Myriad in this global sales and marketing initiative, and this great product can now be available to fridge trailer operators in many countries throughout Europe and beyond,” adds Graham Usher, Managing Director of Hultsteins UK, “With so few moving parts, its compatibility with any fridge marque, and its easy fitment to any tractor with a PTO (Scania, Renault, Volvo for example), Ecogen can be installed by any refrigeration service technician in no more than a day or so.”

Those keen to find out more about Ecogen and Hultsteins other products can visit the company on stand OUT 36 at the Road Transport Expo in Stoneleigh from 30 June to 2 July.

www.Hultsteins.com