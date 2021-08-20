N G Plant Hire takes delivery of first Hyundai HX85A in the UK

The first 8.5-tonne class Hyundai HX85A midi excavator in the UK has been delivered to a long-standing Hyundai customer, N G Plant Hire based in North Yorkshire, this eye-catching new machine also features a custom green livery direct from the factory.

It was in 1994 Nigel Gill’s father purchased the first Dash-2 Hyundai machine, the white cabbed Robex 130-2 model, which was the start of a long-term relationship with the brand. In 2001 the business was effectively re-launched as N. G. Plant Hire Ltd when Nigel’s father retired. Around that time Nigel traded in his Robex 130-2 for the all-new Dash-3 model.

More Hyundai machines followed over the years, culminating in the latest edition to the fleet, the HX85A, which has replaced an outgoing R 80CR-9A model and has been supplied by Cumbria-based dealer Taylor & Braithwaite, in a deal arranged by regional Sales Manager Chris Jordan.

Talking about the new machine Nigel said, “This machine’s cab is so comfortable and spacious compared to older models. This machine also features the long dipper arm option too and also has the extra counterweight which makes her a well-balanced piece of kit. It’s a cracking little machine”

Nigel opted to have this machine factory painted in a shade of British Racing Green with red detail, a tribute to his love of motorbike racing, something of which he is very passionate about. One has to say, it really makes this machine stand out from the crowd and the finish and attention to detail really is top drawer, with all the interior panels and components housed within sporting the full paintwork.

The best Hyundai machine Nigel has ever owned

Nigel also runs a two-year-old HX140L hydraulic excavator which was also supplied by T&B and which he describes as the best Hyundai machine he has ever owned during his 27 years of buying them, which is high praise indeed.

Taking a closer look at the HX85A

Beneath this bonnet lies the new 4-cylinder, Stage V emissions compliant Yanmar 4TNV98C-PHYB water-cooled, 4-cycle, direct injection and electric controlled diesel engine, which offers up a gross power rating of 66.9hp (49.4kw) @2,400rpm. This engine uses a self-generating Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) exhaust after-treatment system without the need of any Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR).

The Bosch-Rexroth variable displacement piston hydraulic pump, which delivers a maximum oil flow of 144 l/min, is mounted to the nearside of the machine with the cooling packs to the offside of the engine bay.

Nigel’s machine is fitted with the standard 450mm wide rubber tracks, but there are options for 450mm and 600mm steel tracks depending on the customers’ requirements. Overall track length is 2,885mm while the track/dozer blade width is 2,300mm, which offers great stability throughout the working range. The track motors are from Nabtesco and provide travel speeds ranging from 3.1 km/h to 5.1 km/h.

This machine has been supplied with the preferred UK spec 2,100mm long dipper stick option, which when combined with the standard boom offers a reach at ground level of 7,280mm with a maximum digging depth of 7,420mm, which could be increased by digging with the dozer blade behind and lowered down to its maximum position.

Double-acting auxiliary hydraulic lines are fitted as standard for the running of hydraulic attachments such as breakers, compactors, and flail mowers.

The HX range has become well known for its high levels of comfort in the cab, and this latest model retains that standard. The operator is treated to a very spacious interior and enjoys the luxury of a comfortable heated Grammer manual suspension seat.

This machine features three working modes, the default Standard mode, Power, and ECO mode, and the machine’s state-of-the-art load-sensing hydraulic system allows the operator to make multiple movements with the joysticks, with little in the way of power drain to other functions. This machine’s hydraulics are capable of delivering the power when needed, especially in hard dig applications, and in addition, can contribute to fuel savings during lighter duties.

Although this machine is marketed as a conventional tail swing design, it only has a rear swing radius of around 1.60m, making it ideal for today’s urban construction sites, which normally are the “bread and butter” jobs for this size class excavator.

Nigel is currently working with his new Hyundai on a rural road closure job in North Yorkshire, where the N G Plant team were excavating the verges by the side of the carriageway to the specified depth, refilling with compacted 6F2 material before dressing back over with topsoil, this is done to strengthen to road edge where it may have failed previously.

Nigel would almost certainly be regarded as one of those old school operators, with his many years on the controls of excavators and backhoe loaders, but he was clearly very impressed with his latest arrival and has high praise for both Hyundai and the dealers Taylor & Braithwaite.

Here’s the link to the machine in action https://youtu.be/JPY22KhVc3U