N.S. Clarke Transport rolls out Michelin tyres as original equipment across 30 new Volvos

Staffordshire-based N.S. Clarke Transport has specified Michelin tyres as original equipment across 30 new Volvo FH 6×2 500hp tractors joining its fleet, praising the tyre company for its impressive pence per kilometre running costs.

The new vehicles join a total fleet of 160 trucks and 125 trailers operating on a 100 per cent Michelin tyre policy – alongside the firm’s 10 specialist crane recovery trucks, which recover breakdowns and accident-damaged vehicles for Highways England from stretches of the M6 and M42 motorways.

Key to its decision to specify Michelin was the manufacturer’s accidental damage guarantee, which provides financial protection in the event a tyre is damaged before it is 50 per cent worn. The guarantee is available on both original equipment and replacement tyres, provided they are registered on the Michelin MyAccount web portal within one month of purchase.

Shaun Clarke, Director at N.S. Clarke Transport, says: “We always get impressive results with Michelin tyres which is why we pay a little extra to ensure we get them as original equipment. It’s money well spent, particularly when you factor in the tyre guarantee.

“Our work can be fairly aggressive, with our short-length tippers and tankers operating fully-freighted more than 85 per cent of the time, which puts a lot of demands on our tyres. With Michelin, we know we get the best possible tyre life, and that translates into the best price per kilometre. Combined with the accidental damage guarantee, it means we are also able to protect our investment.”

The company operates a multi-life Michelin policy, sending worn casings back to Michelin for retreading into Michelin Remix tyres, which offer virtually the same performance as new Michelin tyres – but cost around 40 per cent less. The firm’s worn Remix casings also hold a value for the customer, which sells them back to Michelin for remoulding as Encore retreads – ensuring the company has no end-of-life casings to dispose of.

All tyres are supplied by Tructyre ATS and fitted by N.S. Clarke Transport’s own tyre fitters.

N.S. Clarke Transport has been in operation since 1983 and operates a fleet of bulk tippers, bulk tankers, curtainsiders, flatbeds and a range of standard and temperature-controlled vans, alongside its recovery vehicles. The fleet can be on the road up to 24-hours-a-day, specialising in UK & European bulk transport.

For further information on the Michelin commercial vehicle tyre range visit http://trucks.michelin.co.uk/