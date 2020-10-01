Narrow Aisle hit the bulls-eye with sponsorship deal for darts star

Space saving intralogistics solutions specialist, Flexi Narrow Aisle, has hit the bulls-eye by sponsoring rising star of the darts world, Jamie Hughes.

Narrow Aisle –manufacturer of the Flexi range of articulated warehouse trucks – will support Jamie as he aims for glory over the coming year.

The partnership was launched at Narrow Aisle’s UK head office at Great Bridge, Tipton, where Jamie – who was born in Tipton and still lives in the town – was introduced to the company’s production and administrative staff along with members of Narrow Aisle’s senior management team.

Darts enthusiasts will be able to spot the new Flexi truck logo on Jamie’s shirt at future tournaments and Jamie will also serve as Narrow Aisle’s ambassador, making personal appearances on behalf of the company at major trade events.

Jamie Hughes commented: “I am delighted to have the backing of such a well-respected brand as Flexi which is one of the leading names in warehouse intralogistics across the world. Darts has become a truly global sport in recent years so this really is the perfect partnership.”

Narrow Aisle’s managing director, John Maguire, said: “Darts has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent years and televised events are now watched by many millions of people globally. We are very happy to be associated with Jamie and wish him every success for the coming year.”

The Flexi range of very narrow aisle (VNA) articulated warehouse trucks manufactured by Narrow Aisle are distributed in more than 60 countries worldwide, where they help customers save at least 30% more space in their operations.