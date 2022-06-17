Narrow Aisle invest to boost US distribution

Narrow Aisle Ltd – the UK-based manufacturer of Flexi Truck space-saving intralogistics solutions – has announced that, through its US-based subsidiary, it is making a significant investment in its distribution capacity across the USA, South and Central America.

This latest financial commitment to the US market means that every model in the award-winning Flexi Truck Digital VNA articulated forklift range will be available across the United States on the shortest-possible lead times with exceptional warranty terms.

John Maguire, managing director of Narrow Aisle Ltd, commented: “Flexi Trucks have been distributed in the Americas for some 20 years and are a well-established and leading articulated lift truck brand across the region. Indeed, America has long been one of the most important markets for the Flexi Truck’s range of VNA trucks.

“Now, with US-based third party and fulfillment logistics operators increasingly challenged to reduce labour costs and make maximum use of the storage and order picking space areas that they have available, the American VNA market is developing rapidly. So, we believe that there is huge potential to grow Flexi Truck sales in the US even further.”

The Flexi Truck’s iconic articulated design delivers safe and highly space and throughput efficient operation within narrow aisle storage units. Furthermore, because Flexi Trucks can be used to load and unload delivery vehicles and transport palletised loads directly to and from their pallet location, ‘double handling’ is eliminated and fewer types of forklift are required. As a result, materials handling costs can be reduced by up to 50%.

Models in the Flexi Truck range are adapted for the US market by the use of three- or four-stage quad masts which, when lowered, allow the trucks to be driven into the back of a waiting semi-trailer to retrieve or deposit pallets straight off a dock. The product is ideally suited to working in loading docks and within narrow aisle stores, which means less trucks are required to move more pallets.

Manufactured to meet the globally recognised ISO/TPS quality standards using tier one components at Narrow Aisle’s production facilities in the UK and Taiwan, over 15,000 Flexi Truck machines have been supplied to users in more than 65 different countries worldwide.

www.flexi.co.uk