National Register of LGV Instructors appoints Tom Ray as NRI Manager

As part of its commitment to improve the standards of LGV driver training across the UK, the National Register of LGV Instructors (NRI) has announced the appointment of Tom Ray as its new NRI Manager.

Based in the NRI’s Telford office, Tom brings experience gained in roles in transport operations, health and safety, and driver training. With a passion for developing the future of training, Tom joins NRI at an important time as LGV Instructors, LGV Assessors and Driver CPC Instructors, as well as their employers, face the challenges of getting back to delivering high quality driver training to support economic recovery from the COVID pandemic.

On his appointment, Tom said “NRI is a rapidly evolving product in a growing market, and I am delighted to join such a forward-thinking organisation. NRI has an industry-backed reputation and my goal is to build on that by delivering on NRI’s overall mission to embed an ethos of professional development in the LGV training industry, as well as giving practical support and development opportunities to each of our 700 current members.”

From his background with companies such as One Stop Stores, Wincanton, and Hopwells, Tom will focus his efforts on spreading awareness of the importance of professional development for Instructors, Assessors, and Driver CPC Instructors. Longer term, with the challenges for the road haulage industry as the transition from diesel to alternative fuels comes into play, Instructors and Assessors will need to acquire new knowledge and skills and be able to confidently pass these on to both new and experienced drivers.

“There is a lot of incredible instructional talent within the industry, and it’s important that we, together with employers, training providers, and associated bodies, spread this message, giving opportunities to those wanting to gain the prestige, focus, and recognition that they deserve,” Tom adds.

NRI also welcomes Leanne Hill as its new Examinations Administrator. Leanne has been appointed to review, verify, and process exam centre applications, exam results, and certification requests, process registration applications and renewals, and continue to build evolving relationships with the industry.

NRI is endorsed by DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency), and supported by Logistics UK, RHA (Road Haulage Association) and JAUPT (Joint Approvals Unit for Periodic Training). Its objectives include maintaining up to date standards for the examination of the skills and knowledge required of LGV Instructors, LGV Assessors, and Driver CPC Instructors, improving the standard of instruction available and increasing the overall number of registered instructors. It also aims to help improve the national pass rate of LGV vocational tests.

NRI is independently audited each year to reassure members of quality, standards, and neutrality.

Employers can find details of NRI registered Instructors and Assessors, and more information, by visiting www.lgvinstructorregister.com.